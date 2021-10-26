Left Menu

Four migrant children drown in Greece after boat sinks

Four migrant children drowned on Tuesday while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece after a boat carrying about 27 people sank, the Greek migration minister said. Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for asylum-seekers crossing from Turkey in flimsy, overcrowded rubber boats but the number of people arriving has fallen sharply in recent years and deadly shipwrecks in its waters have become rare.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:02 IST
Four migrant children drown in Greece after boat sinks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Four migrant children drowned on Tuesday while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece after a boat carrying about 27 people sank, the Greek migration minister said.

Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for asylum-seekers crossing from Turkey in flimsy, overcrowded rubber boats but the number of people arriving has fallen sharply in recent years and deadly shipwrecks in its waters have become rare. The shipwreck occurred off the Greek island of Chios.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said the four children were aged between three and 14. Twenty-two others were rescued and one person is believed to be missing, he said. Their nationalities were not immediately made public. "This is the reality of the exploitation of migrants by criminal gangs in the Aegean," Mitarachi tweeted.

"Unscrupulous smugglers endagering lives in overcrowded, non-seaworthy boats off Chios," he added, posting a picture of an inflatable dighy at sea, apparently the one involved in Tuesday's incident. Ten vessels and two helicopters had assisted in the rescue operation, the coast guard said.

Nearly 1 million people, mainly Syrian refugees, arrived in the EU in 2015 after crossing to Greek islands close to Turkey. About 6,500 asylum-seekers have arrived in Greece this year, mostly through its north eastern land border with Turkey, according to data by the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021