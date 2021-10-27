PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- DraftKings walks away from 18.4 bln stg offer for UK rival Entain https://on.ft.com/3Gm9ZJz - Jaguar Land Rover teams up with Tesla to help meet EU emission rules https://on.ft.com/3BjhH3p

- UK to shut out China with revamped nuclear funding model https://on.ft.com/3jBwS1x - Sunak to commit to fiscal discipline in Budget https://on.ft.com/3GrYro7

Overview - U.S. betting company DraftKings Inc has walked away from its 18.4 bln pound ($25.30 bln) offer for UK rival Entain PLC just a week after a deadline to make a firm bid was extended.

- UK carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has joined a scheme with electric rival Tesla Inc to help it meet European emission rules and avoid fines. - Kwasi Kwarteng, business secretary, on Tuesday set out a bill to revamp the way nuclear facilities are funded following the cancellation of recent projects, as ministers look to bring in new investors and shut out Chinese companies.

- Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer, will on Wednesday claim that he has successfully steered the economy through the COVID-19 crisis, in a Budget combining a new commitment to fiscal discipline with extra spending on key public services and measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. ($1 = 0.7272 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)