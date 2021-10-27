SAIPL, SBI to provide financial assistance to dairy farmers in Maharashtra

Global dairy major Lactalis, which operates in the name of Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd (SAIPL) in Maharashtra, and State Bank of India (SBI) have joined hands to extend financial support to the dairy farmers in the state.

Sunfresh Agro owns dairy brand Prabhat.

The credit facility through SBI will help in improving animal health, yield and milk quality in addition to enabling marginal farmers to own more cattle, a release said.

''We continue to pay fair, pay on time for the farmers' produce, and now with this arrangement we empower them to create better infrastructure and manage larger herd. We are delighted to have SBI as our partner and we are proud to be among the first in the industry to lead this initiative,'' SAIPL, Groupe Lactalis CEO Rajiv Mitra said.

SBI's Chief General Manager Ajay Kumar Singh said the loans provided to the farmers will help them buy cattle that would produce higher quality milk, improve storage & supply-chain and bring about overall development in the region.

With two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra at Shrirampur, Ahmednagar and in Turbhe, Navi-Mumbai, Lactalis has capacity to handle 15 lakh litres of milk daily. The company is in the market with brand Prabhat for milk and indigenous products and international brands Lactel and President.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)