This cyber security month team business beginners presents

Cyber security awareness month continues in its 18th year to raise awareness of the importance of cyber security and to ensure that everyone has the resources they need to be safer online. For consumers it is vital that they are aware of the dangers posed by hacker attacks and ransom are on their accounts. In this age of digitization, companies are constantly highlighting the importance of cyber security.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 15:01 IST
New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyber security awareness month continues in its 18th year to raise awareness of the importance of cyber security and to ensure that everyone has the resources they need to be safer online. For consumers it is vital that they are aware of the dangers posed by hacker attacks and ransom are on their accounts. In this age of digitization, companies are constantly highlighting the importance of cyber security. The last 2 years have been challenging times for everyone, for people as well as businesses. But is it all so dark? Is there no light shining at the end of the tunnel? Who's not just survived but thrived during & after the COVID-19 Pandemic? What Ideas have worked or has the potential to succeed? How can we bring those ideas to action?

Let us share some examples that defy the trends. The world came to a standstill in early 2020, in US indoor dining was shut in mid-March. It wasn't gloomy & dark for long, some areas of our life returned back to the new normal. A lot of credit for the same goes to the Information Technology and innovations in the last few decades - which enabled WFM, Online Schooling, and Entertain @ Home.

When it comes to Information Technology, it's no doubt a huge enabler, but there are some challenges too. Cyber Security is the biggest of them all. Cyber-Attacks are very common these days. In Pre-COVID Days, people got the support from the IT experts at work or in schools & colleges, but now most of us are on our own. Cyber Attacks are very harmful, critical personal & official data can be stolen & used for destructive purposes. In India alone, we have witnessed 6,07,220 Cyber Attacks till June 2021 this year!

According to Archit Tiwari Founder Team Business Beginners Cyber Security Software is crucial tools for us to fend off these threats in cyber world. So, to prevent & protect against threats of Cyber Attacks, we would like to introduce our extremely robust solution, a protection shield against all kinds of Cyber Attacks. Business Idea: Software that will protect the users & their confidential information from threats.

Team Business Beginners Presents OfficeProtect Few simple steps to use and install this free software are: -

Install the OfficeProtect software - Install this software by typing on any web browser Open the OfficeProtect program, add personal Information & allow it to work quietly in the background-Open the software and then add your personal information (like Name, Mobile number, E-mail, Office name)

Wait for Verification - After the completion of your Personal Information wait till your usage authorization details are verified. The mobile, laptop & desktops are monitored efficiently, in case of any threat; our expert solution will raise an alarm so that the suspicious activities can be checked, tracked and successfully resolved.

An easy & efficient way to protect consumer's devices & precious data. Office Protect will be checked constantly by our expert Team to ensure full security for all our customers. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

