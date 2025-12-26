MUM PEPPER COPRA CLOSING RATE
MUMBAI, DEC 26, ( PTI ) Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES:- BLACK PEPPER READY 711 / 811 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 295 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 19500 COPRA OFFICE KOZIKODE 19200 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 37500 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 24400 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 45000 T.P -----------
