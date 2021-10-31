Left Menu

Guj govt launches e-Sarkar app on pilot basis for paperless administration

Civic oriented services like RTI application, public complaints and appointments for visits to various government offices will also be covered by it, he added.

Guj govt launches e-Sarkar app on pilot basis for paperless administration
The Gujarat government on Sunday launched its 'e-Sarkar' app on a pilot basis in its effort to make administrative works paperless, quick and easy for citizens, state Minister of Science and Technology Jitu Vaghani said.

The app will be launched full scale on December 25 when the country celebrates Good Governance Day, (coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee), he said.

''The new app integrates the latest technology to the existing IWDMS (Integrated Workflow and Document Management System) app that was launched by the Gujarat government in 2005 for administrative purposes,'' he said. ''The e-Sarkar app will be applicable to various government departments at the Secretariat, district and taluka levels besides the collector-DDO offices. Civic oriented services like RTI application, public complaints and appointments for visits to various government offices will also be covered by it,'' he added.

The pilot project of the e-Sarkar application was launched on Sunday, to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, and it will make the existing system completely paperless for quick and easy administration, the minister told reporters.

