Left Menu

Sigachi Industries IPO subscribed 9.52 times

The initial public offer of microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries received 9.52 times subscription on Monday, the first day of the issue. Price range for the Rs 125.42-crore offer is at Rs 161-163 per share. The initial public offer is of up to 76,95,000 equity shares.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:54 IST
Sigachi Industries IPO subscribed 9.52 times
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries received 9.52 times subscription on Monday, the first day of the issue. It received bids for 5,12,75,610 shares against 53,86,500 shares on offer, according to NSE data. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category received 57 per cent subscription, while that of non institutional investors 4.44 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 16.81 times. Price range for the Rs 125.42-crore offer is at Rs 161-163 per share. The initial public offer is of up to 76,95,000 equity shares. Unistone Capital Private Limited is the manager to the offer. Sigachi is a leader player in the field of pharma excipients, nutra and food ingredients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021