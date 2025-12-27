High Court Cracks Down on Non-Compliance in Land Acquisition Cases

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stern warning to the highest officers in government departments, holding them accountable for contempt if they fail to comply with court orders. This ruling follows a contentious case regarding land acquisition involving the state government and petitioner Vinay Kumar Singh.

Singh's land was acquired by the state in 1977, but he never received compensation. In light of the 2013 Right to Fair Compensation Act, compensation was deposited in the government treasury, yet Singh contested the validity of the proceedings as they had allegedly lapsed under the statute. Despite a writ court ruling in Singh's favor, the state failed to revert the land to him, prompting a contempt petition.

The court criticized state authorities for intentionally disregarding its order and warned the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh to comply within a month or face the court. This decision underscores the judiciary's insistence on strict adherence to orders and the accountability of top officials in government departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)