Surat to host Gems & Jewellery Manufacturers Show from November 27-29

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 8 (ANI/PNN): The Surat Jewellery Manufacturers Association, which represents jewellery manufacturers in Surat, will host the Gems & Jewellery Manufacturers Show (GJMS) in Surat from November 27 to 29, adding another feather to the Diamond City's hat. It is the first-ever exhibition of gems and jewellery manufacturers being organised by a prominent association. The three-day show will be an exclusive B2B event and will present a unique opportunity for gems & jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, suppliers, and buyers, to connect with one another, discover the latest and upcoming trends in global markets, and create business opportunities.

"The Gems & Jewellery Manufacturers Show will provide an exclusive and vibrant platform to showcase the latest global trends in the gems & jewellery industry before visitors from across the country. It will open new avenues for growing business by forming relations with clients from different markets," said Jayanti Savaliya, President of Surat Jewellery Manufacturers Association. While Surat is famous as the global hub of diamond cutting and polishing, the city is also home to a thriving gem & jewellery industry. GJMS will give a new identity to Surat in the gems & jewellery industry.

The three-day expo, which will take place at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC), the largest such venue in Surat city, will see the participation of more than 200 manufacturers from the gems & jewellery industry from across the country. "We have conducted multiple marketing events and held roadshows across several cities in the run-up to the exhibition to ensure high participation. We are eyeing tremendous responses from the exhibitors. We are also expecting more than 8,000 buyers and trade visitors from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, and other large gems & jewellery markets, presenting a huge business opportunity for the participants," said Savaliya.

Exclusive natural diamonds and jewellery, lab-grown/synthetic diamonds and jewellery, and machine-made, hand-made & designer jewellery will be among the unique attractions of the Gems & Jewellery Manufacturers Show. The show will be a unique opportunity for gems & jewellery manufacturers and machinery manufacturers to meet and present their latest technology.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)