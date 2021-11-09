Left Menu

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 cocktail clears first step for registration in Australia

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 09-11-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 11:12 IST
Australia's medical regulator said on Tuesday it had granted provisional determination to AstraZeneca for its antibody cocktail, the first protective shot other than vaccines against the COVID-19.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration added that the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is now eligible to apply for provisional registration for the antibody cocktail, EVUSHELD, in Australia.

