Left Menu

China stocks fall as frenzy over policy easing ebbs

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.7%, gaining the most in three weeks. ** Real-estate firms dropped 2.4%, a day after experiencing their best session in nearly seven years as investors snap up battered Chinese property shares amid a slew of positive signals that fanned hopes for policy easing.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 12-11-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 10:31 IST
China stocks fall as frenzy over policy easing ebbs
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks fell on Friday, as shares of real-estate developers retreated from a frenzy fanned by bets on policy easing in the property sector in the previous session. ** The CSI300 index was down 0.3% at 4,883.56 points by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3,532.57 points.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.2% to 25,302.94 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.3% to 9,078.21. ** For the week, the Shanghai Composite index added 1.2%, set for the biggest weekly gain in two months. The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.7%, gaining the most in three weeks.

** Real-estate firms dropped 2.4%, a day after experiencing their best session in nearly seven years as investors snap up battered Chinese property shares amid a slew of positive signals that fanned hopes for policy easing. ** Bankers and analysts, however, said China will stand firm on policies to curb excess borrowing by property developers even as it makes financing tweaks to help home buyers and meet "reasonable" demand amid an industry liquidity crunch.

** There is little evidence that rules to contain a debt build-up in the sector will be pared back. ** "We do not expect systemic risk from the property market, however, it could remain a near-term point of concern ahead of December/January offshore bond redemption season," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

** "We advise staying alert to potential spillover to the equity market." ** High-end equipment manufacturers and defense stocks gained 2.4% and 3.4%, respectively.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index inched up on tech giants' gains, with the Hang Seng Tech Index climbing 0.9% ** Shares of JD.Com Inc surged 4.9% after the e-commerce group posted a record-breaking 'Singles Day' Grand Promotion.

** China's largest chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp plunged nearly 5% after its vice-chairman resigned in a leadership reshuffle. ** Hotpot chain Haidilao International Holding Ltd slumped 7.4%, the biggest percentage decliner in the Hang Seng Index after it planed a $302 million share sale for credit facilities repayment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021