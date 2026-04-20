Trump's Psychedelic Leap, Poisoned Baby Food Scare, and UCB's Strategic Buy
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an order to accelerate psychedelic drug treatments. Concerns rise in Austria as rat poison is found in HiPP baby food. Belgian company UCB acquires Neurona Therapeutics to boost their epilepsy offerings. The executive order targets the reevaluation of ibogaine for PTSD treatment.
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Saturday to hasten medical research and treatment using psychedelic drugs, particularly targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The directive mandates the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to fast-track the assessment of drugs like ibogaine, which veteran groups acclaim for their therapeutic potential.
Austria faced a health scare as rat poison was detected in a HiPP baby food jar. Responding to safety concerns, authorities recalled products from 1,500 SPAR supermarkets following the alarming discovery reported by a customer in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district.
In business developments, Belgian biopharmaceutical firm UCB announced the acquisition of Neurona Therapeutics for up to $1.15 billion. The strategic purchase aims to enhance UCB's offerings in the epilepsy treatment domain, with $650 million paid upfront and an additional $500 million contingent on future milestones.