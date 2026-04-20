Trump's Psychedelic Leap, Poisoned Baby Food Scare, and UCB's Strategic Buy

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Saturday to hasten medical research and treatment using psychedelic drugs, particularly targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The directive mandates the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to fast-track the assessment of drugs like ibogaine, which veteran groups acclaim for their therapeutic potential.

Austria faced a health scare as rat poison was detected in a HiPP baby food jar. Responding to safety concerns, authorities recalled products from 1,500 SPAR supermarkets following the alarming discovery reported by a customer in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district.

In business developments, Belgian biopharmaceutical firm UCB announced the acquisition of Neurona Therapeutics for up to $1.15 billion. The strategic purchase aims to enhance UCB's offerings in the epilepsy treatment domain, with $650 million paid upfront and an additional $500 million contingent on future milestones.