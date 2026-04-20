Left Menu

Trump's Psychedelic Leap, Poisoned Baby Food Scare, and UCB's Strategic Buy

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an order to accelerate psychedelic drug treatments. Concerns rise in Austria as rat poison is found in HiPP baby food. Belgian company UCB acquires Neurona Therapeutics to boost their epilepsy offerings. The executive order targets the reevaluation of ibogaine for PTSD treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 02:26 IST
Trump's Psychedelic Leap, Poisoned Baby Food Scare, and UCB's Strategic Buy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Saturday to hasten medical research and treatment using psychedelic drugs, particularly targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The directive mandates the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to fast-track the assessment of drugs like ibogaine, which veteran groups acclaim for their therapeutic potential.

Austria faced a health scare as rat poison was detected in a HiPP baby food jar. Responding to safety concerns, authorities recalled products from 1,500 SPAR supermarkets following the alarming discovery reported by a customer in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district.

In business developments, Belgian biopharmaceutical firm UCB announced the acquisition of Neurona Therapeutics for up to $1.15 billion. The strategic purchase aims to enhance UCB's offerings in the epilepsy treatment domain, with $650 million paid upfront and an additional $500 million contingent on future milestones.

TRENDING

1
Court Acquits Woman in Child Trafficking Case Due to Lack of Evidence

Court Acquits Woman in Child Trafficking Case Due to Lack of Evidence

 India
2
El Nino Looms: China's Climate Forecasts Raise Concerns

El Nino Looms: China's Climate Forecasts Raise Concerns

 China
3
AIADMK leadership 'surrendered' to BJP because of 'corruption', alleges Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Kaniyakumari.

AIADMK leadership 'surrendered' to BJP because of 'corruption', alleges Cong...

 India
4
Returning to Ruins: Hong Kong Fire Victims Face Emotional Reckoning

Returning to Ruins: Hong Kong Fire Victims Face Emotional Reckoning

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026