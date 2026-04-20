Los Angeles Woman Arrested for Allegedly Trafficking Weapons to Sudan

A Los Angeles woman was detained at LAX for allegedly aiding Iran in weapon trafficking to Sudan. Shamim Mafi, 44, is accused of brokering arms deals, including drones and ammunition, amid Sudan's civil war.

Federal prosecutors revealed that Mafi utilized an Oman-based company, Atlas International Business, to facilitate these transactions. The company allegedly received over USD 7 million in 2025, linked to arms sales to Sudan.

Mafi is to appear in a Los Angeles court, facing up to 20 years in prison. The Sudanese conflict has led to severe humanitarian concerns as millions seek refuge.

(With inputs from agencies.)