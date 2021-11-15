Left Menu

Airbus says Air Lease orders seven A350 freighters, other jets

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

US leasing firm Air Lease Corp became the first customer for a freighter version of the Airbus A350 jetliner with a preliminary order for 7 of the planes at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

A letter of intent signed in front of reporters also includes more than 100 passenger jets, the companies said.

