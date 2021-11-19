Malaysia says Singapore has returned $16.3 million in 1MDB funds
U.S. authorities say about $4.5 billion was siphoned from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) between 2009 and 2014, in a globe-spanning theft that has implicated high-ranking officials and financial institutions in multiple countries. Malaysia has said billions more remain unaccounted for.
Malaysia has said billions more remain unaccounted for. Malaysia has recovered about 20.5 billion ringgit ($4.90 billion) in 1MDB assets so far, the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission said in a statement.
Efforts to recover more are ongoing, in countries including Switzerland, Kuwait, Mauritius, Cyprus, and Hong Kong, it added. ($1 = 4.1810 ringgit)
