TVS Next announces strategic partnership with Digitate

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Furthering its dedication to being a leading provider of services to deliver technology modernization outcomes to clients, TVS Next is excited to announce today that we have entered a strategic partnership with Digitate to provide Artificial Intelligence Solutions to continue to accelerate our modernization services for high-growth companies. Digitate is the developer of the ignioTM family of AI-based solutions that help drive business agility, autonomous IT and business operations, and fulfill digital transformation objectives.

Combining TVS Next's unmatched speed and quality in modernization of legacy technology infrastructure, with Digitate's AI capabilities, enables TVS Next to continue to focus on speed and outcomes that are necessary with continually decreasing information technology life cycles. TVS Next will bring implementation and integration capabilities to existing and new Digitate customers of ignio AIOps, and will augment their own Digital Assurance capabilities by leveraging ignio AI.Assurance. Speaking about the partnership, Vinod Krishnan, CEO of TVS Next said, "We are always looking for ways to push the speed barrier and reduce time to value for our customers. Speed is at the core of everything we do, and our partnership with Digitate, helps us take it even further. We are excited to welcome Digitate as our partner to fulfill this endeavor."

He continued, "Our combination of engineering, intelligence and experience, when brought together harmoniously, brings a level of speed and outcomes that are unmatched by others. Adding ignio to our process, has brought it to another level of performance." Akhilesh Tripathi, Global head of Digitate said, "Countless organizations around the world have discovered how Digitate's solutions can digitally transform their IT and business operations, while at the same time maximizing employee experience and productivity. This partnership creates a business proposition next to none, where our award-winning ignio™ platform, supported by TVS Next's best-in-class modernization services and expertise will help organizations of all types accelerate their transition to becoming true autonomous enterprises."

