Middle East Flight Cancellations Surge Amid Rising Tensions

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has led global airlines to cancel flights as tensions rise following U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran. Airspace over the region, particularly Iran and Iraq, was noticeably void of flights on Saturday, according to Flightradar24 data.

Air France-KLM announced the suspension of flights to destinations like Tel Aviv and Beirut, accelerating their timeline to halt services. Japan Airlines and Lufthansa have also canceled various routes, citing safety concerns amid the growing unrest.

Virgin Atlantic and Wizz Air are among other airlines rerouting or canceling flights, as the situation remains volatile. This heeds a broader impact on travel connectivity throughout the Middle East, with carriers making operational adjustments as the geopolitical landscape evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)