Telangana Launches Pioneering HPV Vaccination Drive for Young Girls

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha launched an HPV vaccination campaign targeting nearly 400,000 girls aged 14-15 across the state. The initiative offers free Gardasil vaccines at government health facilities, aiming to prevent cervical cancer, the second most common cancer affecting women in Telangana.

Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant public health initiative, Telangana's Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has launched an expansive HPV vaccination program aimed at adolescent girls across the state. The campaign, initiated at King Koti Hospital, seeks to cover approximately 3.5 to 4 lakh girls aged 14-15 over the next three months.

The government's program provides the Gardasil vaccine, which typically costs Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per dose in private settings, at no cost in government health facilities. For the first month, vaccines are available at government general hospitals, area hospitals, and community health centres, with plans to extend availability to primary health centres.

The initiative addresses the significant burden of cervical cancer in Telangana, where 55,000-60,000 cancer cases are reported annually. The government is also taking steps such as establishing day care cancer centres and planning to declare cancer a notifiable disease. Parents are encouraged to ensure their daughters receive the vaccine, which can prevent cancers associated with high-risk HPV types.

(With inputs from agencies.)

