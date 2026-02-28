Tragedy Strikes as Explosion Rocks Kakinada Crackers Unit

An unfortunate incident unfolded on Saturday in Kakinada district as an explosion occurred at a crackers manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem village, resulting in several feared injuries.

According to reports from a local news channel, the explosion happened during the production of crackers, with around 20 workers present in the unit at the time of the incident.

Rescue operations are underway as authorities fear some individuals may still be trapped inside the wreckage, bringing concerns for their safety in the wake of the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)