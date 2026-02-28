Tragedy Strikes as Explosion Rocks Kakinada Crackers Unit
An explosion at a crackers unit in Kakinada district has potentially injured several individuals. The incident occurred in Vetlapalem village, with approximately 20 workers present. Local reports suggest some may be trapped.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
An unfortunate incident unfolded on Saturday in Kakinada district as an explosion occurred at a crackers manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem village, resulting in several feared injuries.
According to reports from a local news channel, the explosion happened during the production of crackers, with around 20 workers present in the unit at the time of the incident.
Rescue operations are underway as authorities fear some individuals may still be trapped inside the wreckage, bringing concerns for their safety in the wake of the blast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving Ghost Villages: Anil Baluni's Mission to Reclaim Heritage
Andhra firecracker unit blast: Number of casualties gone up to 18, six critically injured, says Home Minister Anitha.
Iron Rod Mishap: Young Man Injured on Mumbai Street
Seven people killed, 8 injured due to blast in fire cracker manufacturing unit: AP Home Minister Anitha.
Village Leader Faces Legal Action for Killing Protected Porcupine