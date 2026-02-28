Turkish Airlines Grounds Flights Amid Middle East Airspace Closures
Turkish Airlines announced the cancellation of flights to multiple Middle Eastern countries after several nations closed their airspace. Flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan are suspended until March 2, while flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, and Oman are canceled for February 28.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:30 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In a bold move, Turkish Airlines declared on Saturday the cancellation of flights to several Middle Eastern destinations. This decision comes in the wake of airspace closures by various nations in the region.
The airline has specifically put flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan on hold until March 2. Meanwhile, routes to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman face cancellation for February 28.
This abrupt action reflects the growing complexity and uncertainty in the region's aviation landscape, as geopolitical tensions continue to impact policies and operations.
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkey's Role in South Asian Conflicts
Abdullah Ocalan Calls for Peace Laws in Turkey
Abdullah Ocalan Calls for Laws to Foster Peace in Turkey
Turkey Secures $6.75 Billion for Landmark Bosphorus Railway Project
Turkey Prepares for Potential US-Iran Conflict Amid Rising Tensions