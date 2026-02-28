Turkish Airlines Grounds Flights Amid Middle East Airspace Closures

In a bold move, Turkish Airlines declared on Saturday the cancellation of flights to several Middle Eastern destinations. This decision comes in the wake of airspace closures by various nations in the region.

The airline has specifically put flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan on hold until March 2. Meanwhile, routes to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman face cancellation for February 28.

This abrupt action reflects the growing complexity and uncertainty in the region's aviation landscape, as geopolitical tensions continue to impact policies and operations.