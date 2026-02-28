Transformation Triumph: Nagazari's Swanky New School
A dilapidated school in Nagazari, Maharashtra, has been transformed into a modern educational facility for 95 tribal students. This revamp was spearheaded by young entrepreneurs from Nagpur Round Table 83 through crowdfunding, showcasing the power of public-private partnerships in enhancing rural education.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
A school in Nagazari village, Maharashtra, has undergone a remarkable transformation from a run-down building to a modern educational institution, thanks to the initiative of young entrepreneurs.
The Nagpur Round Table 83 (NRT-83) orchestrated the renovation as part of a charitable effort, significantly improving facilities for 95 students, ranging from Class 1 to 8.
This project, funded by crowdfunding and local support, highlights the potential of public-private collaborations to revolutionize rural education and ensure every child receives quality learning opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
