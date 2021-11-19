Amazon India's new policy enables employees to opt for reduced working hours

Amazon India has introduced a new part-time work arrangement policy that enables employees to temporarily opt for reduced working hours to focus on personal priorities.

The new work policy is in line with the company's efforts to enable better work-life balance for its employees and does not compromise on performance and customer expectations.

In a press release on Friday, Amazon said that its temporary part-time policy is governed by reasonable conditions and based on business priorities. All aspects of the benefits and policy have been well thought through and ensure that career progression and internal movements to other roles are not affected either.

Also, employees will be able to pursue career growth irrespective of the hours at work.

"Initiative, motivation, and reliability have truly been the cornerstones of our work culture. We recognize that sometimes personal priorities – health, older parents, parenthood, or personal projects – demand that we scale back from work. The effort here is to give employees the flexibility to bring better balance into their lives," said Deepti Varma, HR Director at Amazon India.

For the holistic well-being of its employees, Amazon has internal initiatives such as "Svasthya" that covers health check-ups, an employee assistance program (EAP), employee wellbeing, including diet, nutrition and counselling. During the pandemic, the company introduced an app called Listening Circle, for people to talk about all the stress that they were going through.

Amazon India was recognized in the top three on Business Today's India's Coolest Workplaces Survey 2021 and top two on Forbes World's Best Employers 2020 list.