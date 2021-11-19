Left Menu

Amazon India's new policy enables employees to opt for reduced working hours

The new work policy is in line with the company's efforts to enable better work-life balance for its employees and does not compromise on performance and customer expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 14:31 IST
Amazon India's new policy enables employees to opt for reduced working hours
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon India has introduced a new part-time work arrangement policy that enables employees to temporarily opt for reduced working hours to focus on personal priorities.

The new work policy is in line with the company's efforts to enable better work-life balance for its employees and does not compromise on performance and customer expectations.

In a press release on Friday, Amazon said that its temporary part-time policy is governed by reasonable conditions and based on business priorities. All aspects of the benefits and policy have been well thought through and ensure that career progression and internal movements to other roles are not affected either.

Also, employees will be able to pursue career growth irrespective of the hours at work.

"Initiative, motivation, and reliability have truly been the cornerstones of our work culture. We recognize that sometimes personal priorities – health, older parents, parenthood, or personal projects – demand that we scale back from work. The effort here is to give employees the flexibility to bring better balance into their lives," said Deepti Varma, HR Director at Amazon India.

For the holistic well-being of its employees, Amazon has internal initiatives such as "Svasthya" that covers health check-ups, an employee assistance program (EAP), employee wellbeing, including diet, nutrition and counselling. During the pandemic, the company introduced an app called Listening Circle, for people to talk about all the stress that they were going through.

Amazon India was recognized in the top three on Business Today's India's Coolest Workplaces Survey 2021 and top two on Forbes World's Best Employers 2020 list.

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021