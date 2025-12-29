Left Menu

Indian Aviation Industry Faces Turbulence: Projected Losses Reach New Heights

The Indian aviation industry is projected to experience significant financial losses of Rs 17,000-18,000 crore in the current fiscal year, primarily due to weakened passenger traffic and operational disruptions. Factors such as flight cancellations and currency depreciation are major contributors to this financial downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:35 IST
Indian Aviation Industry Faces Turbulence: Projected Losses Reach New Heights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian aviation sector is bracing for substantial financial turbulence, with projections indicating a net loss of Rs 17,000-18,000 crore in the current fiscal, according to ICRA. This forecast comes amid reduced passenger traffic and a series of operational disruptions across the industry.

ICRA revised its growth forecast for domestic air passenger traffic in FY26 to 0-3%, down from an earlier 4-6%, affected by unforeseen events like the Air India Boeing crash and numerous cancellations by IndiGo. These incidents, combined with geopolitical tensions causing flight disruptions, have dampened travel sentiment.

The depreciation of the rupee against the USD and resulting foreign exchange losses further compound the industry's challenges. Domestic air passenger traffic saw a modest 2.2% growth from April to November 2025, while international passenger traffic for Indian carriers recorded an 8.3% year-on-year increase in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit

Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit

 India
2
Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape

Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape

 India
3
China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

 Global
4
Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025