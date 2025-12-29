Left Menu

Supreme Court Puts Aravalli Hills Definition on Hold, Calls for Expert Review

The Supreme Court has paused its previous directives on the Aravalli Hills' definition, highlighting ambiguities and potential environmental risks. An expert panel is to be formed to clarify these issues and prevent unregulated mining. Until further orders, no new mining permissions will be granted without court consent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:35 IST
Supreme Court Puts Aravalli Hills Definition on Hold, Calls for Expert Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has temporarily suspended its prior directives regarding the new definition of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges, identifying crucial ambiguities that could threaten the region's environmental protection. A high-powered expert panel is set to tackle these unresolved issues, which have prompted significant concern from environmentalists.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasized the need for further investigation to avert regulatory gaps that could undermine the ecological health of the Aravalli region. As per the bench's order, no new mining permissions will be granted in the Aravalli Hills and Ranges without the court's prior approval.

Public dissent has surged over the potential misinterpretation of the adopted definition, which could inadvertently narrow protected areas. The bench has committed to a thorough examination of the current framework to address these concerns and ensure sustainable future policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Pradesh

CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Prades...

 India
2
Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

 Indonesia
3
Street Drama Scheme: Road-Rage Ruses Unraveled by Police

Street Drama Scheme: Road-Rage Ruses Unraveled by Police

 India
4
Kazakhstan Oil Exports Plummet Following Drone Strike

Kazakhstan Oil Exports Plummet Following Drone Strike

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025