Supreme Court Puts Aravalli Hills Definition on Hold, Calls for Expert Review

The Supreme Court of India has temporarily suspended its prior directives regarding the new definition of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges, identifying crucial ambiguities that could threaten the region's environmental protection. A high-powered expert panel is set to tackle these unresolved issues, which have prompted significant concern from environmentalists.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasized the need for further investigation to avert regulatory gaps that could undermine the ecological health of the Aravalli region. As per the bench's order, no new mining permissions will be granted in the Aravalli Hills and Ranges without the court's prior approval.

Public dissent has surged over the potential misinterpretation of the adopted definition, which could inadvertently narrow protected areas. The bench has committed to a thorough examination of the current framework to address these concerns and ensure sustainable future policies.

