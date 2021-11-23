Left Menu

Welspun One Logistics Parks plans Rs 2,500 cr investment in Tamil Nadu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:46 IST
Welspun One Logistics Parks plans Rs 2,500 cr investment in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) plans to invest about Rs 2,500 crore in Tamil Nadu to set up six warehousing projects in the state.

The company said in a statement that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guidance, the Government of Tamil Nadu's nodal agency, for investment promotion and single window facilitation.

This is towards setting up warehousing facilities across the state.

''The projects will be executed by Welspun One Logistics Parks and will bring direct investments of approximately Rs 2,500 crore to Tamil Nadu,'' the company said.

Under this MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), a total of six projects have been proposed in prime warehousing micro-markets like Hosur, Sriperumbudur and Thiruvallur; totalling to a development potential of approximately 8 million square feet to be built across a span of five years.

Welspun One Logistics Parks is an integrated fund, development, and asset management platform, part of the USD 3.5 billion Welspun Group.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks said, ''We are extremely pleased to announce the signing of this MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu. As per our blueprint, we are looking at developing approximately 400 acres of land in Tamil Nadu to build top-class, warehousing facilities. With every project, we aim to create a social impact and these projects have the potential to create over 8000 jobs.'' PTI MJH MJH SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021