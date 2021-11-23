Elaborate security arrangements in Palamu Division after fresh bandh call by naxal outfit

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Jharkhand’s Palamu division in view of a three-day bandh call given by an outlawed outfit in four states to protest the arrest of its top leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da recently, a senior police officer on Tuesday said.

The CPI (Maoist) has given a call for a bandh in Bihar, Chattisgarh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand from Tuesday midnight, the officer said.

''We have deployed district armed police and para-military forces in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar districts under Palamu division to meet any eventuality during the bandh,'' DIG (Palamu division), Raj Kumar Lakra told PTI.

The Superintendents of Police of all the three Naxal-affected districts have been directed to tighten security arrangements and keep a vigil on railway tracks, buildings of public sector undertakings and ensure smooth functioning of road traffic during the bandh, Lakra said.

The DIG said patrolling has been intensified in sensitive areas and suspects were being rounded up as a precautionary measure, he said.

The three-day bandh called by the Maoists will be the second one in the last three days.

The outlawed outfit had observed a ‘Bharat bandh’ on November 20 to protest the arrest of 75-year-old Prashant Bose, his wife Sheela Marandi, and four others by the Seraikela-Kharswan district police in Jharkhand recently.

Bose was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)