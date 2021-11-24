Left Menu

Vedanta aims to be ESG leader in natural resources sector, commits to be carbon-neutral by 2050

The new mission statement is significant as it focuses on Vedanta adopting best practices and policies across the ESG space for the greater good.Vedanta has been at the forefront of sustainable practices and is leveraging new technologies to safeguard the environment and communities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:51 IST
Vedanta aims to be ESG leader in natural resources sector, commits to be carbon-neutral by 2050
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta on Wednesday said it aims to be the leader in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) performance in the natural resources sector and has committed to reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

The company announced the evolution of its mission statement to strengthen the group's commitment to ESG performance.

It has pledged USD 5 billion in the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net-zero operations. As part of the process, the company has repurposed its mission statement to Vedanta– 'Transforming for Good', to make a meaningful difference to society at large.

Vedanta Director Priya Agarwal said, ''As a diversified natural resources company, Vedanta is committed to delivering sustainable and responsible growth, relying on the principles of environmental stewardship, social equity and impact, and good corporate governance.'' She added that with this new identity, the company wants to further its commitment towards ESG in everything it does.

Vedanta's new positioning is backed by three pillars — transforming communities, planet and workplace. The new mission statement is significant as it focuses on Vedanta adopting best practices and policies across the ESG space for the greater good.

Vedanta has been at the forefront of sustainable practices and is leveraging new technologies to safeguard the environment and communities. Guided by the philosophy of 'Zero Harm, Zero Waste, Zero Discharge', ESG practices are at the heart of Vedanta's operations that are focused on delivering sustainable and responsible growth, thereby creating value for all stakeholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021