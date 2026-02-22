Security Breach at Mar-a-Lago: Armed Intruder Shot Dead

In a dramatic security breach at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, an armed intruder was shot dead early Sunday morning. Identified as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin from North Carolina, the suspect was killed by Secret Service agents after he entered the property brandishing a shotgun and a gas can.

Though President Trump and First Lady Melania were at the White House during the incident, the event has sparked significant concern and spurred a robust response from federal law enforcement. FBI Director Kash Patel has committed to dedicating all necessary resources to uncover the suspect's motive and any potential ties he may have had with known entities.

In the wake of the attack, political tensions have flared, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent condemning Democratic rhetoric. The incident adds to a series of recent events highlighting political violence in the U.S., intensifying the debate over security and partisan rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)