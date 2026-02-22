Harmony in Diversity: Rahul Gandhi's North East Musical Tour
Rahul Gandhi attended the North East Music Festival, appreciating the region's cultural diversity. He emphasized the importance of unity, describing music as reflecting India's strength. The festival 'Sound Without Conflict' highlighted the significance of cultures having their rightful space, with Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi also in attendance.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi celebrated India's cultural diversity at the North East Music Festival, describing the region's music and spirit as the country's true strength: diverse, confident, and united. On Sunday, he attended the 'Sound Without Conflict' event, a vivid celebration at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Gandhi, in his Instagram post, shared images from the festival, where he appreciated the music's power to unite. He stated, "In the music and spirit of the North East, you see the real strength of India." He highlighted that the festival was a reminder of the importance of cultural space and unity.
Accompanied by Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, Gandhi enjoyed an interactive session, posing for selfies and mingling with attendees. The festival emphasized a peaceful celebration of cultural richness, resonating with Gandhi's vision for a harmonious India.
