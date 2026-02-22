India's Batting Blueprint Exposed in Stunning T20 Loss

India's T20 World Cup campaign hit a major obstacle as their batting frailties were laid bare in a hefty 76-run defeat to South Africa. The loss in the Super Eights revealed vulnerabilities within the team, challenging their prospects of progressing further in the tournament.

An impressive effort by Jasprit Bumrah, who excelled with figures of 3/15, stood in stark contrast to the batting collapse, as Marco Jansen's 4/22 led South Africa's charge. With key games against Zimbabwe and the West Indies on the horizon, India faces a fight to stay in contention.

South Africa's David Miller starred with a swift 63, supported by Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs, undoing India's precise early bowling. A poor response from India's batsmen further compounded their woes, leaving fans disheartened by another World Cup setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)