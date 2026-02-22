South Africa Dominates India: A Turning Point in T20 World Cup

In a stunning display of resilience and skill, South Africa overcame defending champions India by 76 runs during their Super Eight Group One confrontation in the Twenty20 World Cup. This emphatic victory bolsters South Africa's title ambitions and sends a cautionary message to their opponents.

Opting to bat first in a replay of the 2024 World Cup final, South Africa posted a formidable 187-7, rallying from a shaky 20-3 start. India's top order quickly succumbed to pressure, managing only 111 in 18.5 overs, marking their first defeat of the tournament.

A pivotal moment in the match came from David Miller, whose brisk 63 runs earned him the player-of-the-match accolade. Aided by Dewald Brevis, Miller's partnership was crucial in South Africa's recovery. Despite India's early breakthroughs, South Africa's aggressive strategy ultimately prevailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)