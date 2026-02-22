Defamation Drama: Social Activist in Legal Crosshairs Over Bold Claims

An FIR has recently been registered against social activist Snehamayi Krishna by Basaveshwara Nagar Police. The legal action follows complaints from Pavithra B N about defamatory accusations linked to her late husband's death and alleged pressure to withdraw a case.

Pavithra's allegations include a threatening letter that implied further investigations into her husband's death were requested. The letter, allegedly from Krishna, contained abusive language and insinuated threats, significantly affecting Pavithra's family life and her children's education.

Previously, Krishna has faced controversy for accusations against Karnataka officials, some of which resulted in apologies and legal scrutiny. The activist's ongoing contentious claims have raised debates over defamation and responsibilities of public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)