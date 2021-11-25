Ramagya Sports Academy launches RAP program to bridge the gap between talent and opportunities in Indian sports

Delhi-NCR [India], November 25 (ANI/PNN): Boosting sports aspirations in India, Ramagya Sports Academy has come out with a unique model in sports training known as Run and Play (RAP) program. The RAP program aims to bridge the gap between aspirations and realisation of sports by providing the best of sports training and facilities to enhance the performance of students.

Ramagya Sports Academy's RAP program also attempts to teach the importance of character and personality building through sports. The program has been designed to promote state and national level training to children belonging to impoverished sections and ensure that they showcase their talents in sports at all possible levels. More than 29,565 students have been already impacted through this program. Being a pioneer in sports coaching in north India, Ramagya Sports Academy aims to develop a culture of sports and holistic health for all. The academy is committed to providing world-class training in sports backed by the best infrastructure as well as expert coaches who judge an individual's potential for sports and nurture the right talent.

These expert coaches also help the valuable members of the academy understand sports ethics and inculcate the habit of fair play. Their ceaseless passion for providing a holistic and value-based sports education has won the hearts of all. It's no wonder that Ramagya Sports Academy is considered to be one of the best sports academies in India. Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group, said, "Sports are more than just a game, and the importance of sports and fitness in one's life is invaluable. A fit and healthy individual leads to an equally healthy society and a strong nation. Ramagya Sports Academy envisions meeting the increasing demands of the changing sports scenario and earning a high reputation and utmost popularity for being one of the top sports academies in Noida. We believe that playing sports inculcates team spirit, develops strategic and analytical thinking, and skills for leadership, goal setting, and risk-taking."

Ramagya Sports Academy offers top-notch training in 35+ sports under the guidance of professionals who have won over 36000 medals. Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and international facilities in the most congenial atmosphere, it foresees itself as the frontrunner in sports arena. It envisions meeting the increasing demands of changing sports scenarios, riding on its high reputation as one of the pioneer sports academies in India. Ramagya Sports Academy provides world-class sports training in collaboration with some of the best academies in India and overseas. Some of the academies that Ramagya Sports Academy shares a strong and long partnership with include: NBA school of basketball, a cricket academy by M.S. Dhoni, Badminton academy by Jwala Gutta, BBFS by Baichung Bhutia, Pilates by Namrata Purohit, Alight T.T academy, Sporty Beans supported by Yuvraj Singh and many more.

The academy has produced some of India's promising young athletes aspiring to compete at the international level. They have graced the academy with numerous awards and accolades in various indoor and sports like athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, shooting, skating, squash, table tennis, taekwondo, swimming, lawn tennis, football, and cricket. Winning hearts across the sports industry, in recent times, the academy was recognized and appreciated by some of India's sports professionals like Bala Shetty and Abhinav Bindra. They admire the first-of-its-kind approach of the academy, with Ramagya School fostering sports education at the grassroots level, something missing in Indian schools to help students thrive as sportspersons at the international level.

Established in 2009, Ramagya Sports Academy has already established itself as the best sports academy in Noida and is ranked amongst the top 10 sports academies in India. Today when the lifestyle of the people has become sedentary, we at Ramagya Sports Academy have something for everyone. We at Ramagya envisage developing Sports Culture among the people of the nation. For us, holistic health for all is equally essential as healthy citizens contribute not only to the development of GDP but also strive to bring name, laurels and glory for the nation. Ramagya Sports Academy is a pioneer in the field of sports when it comes to providing the best sports activities with international collaborations, globally approved infrastructure, customised sports curriculum, sports physio programmes (from physios who are associated with the Indian team for various sports) for rehabilitation from sports injuries, dietary plans, and mentorship from renowned & legendary coaches.

