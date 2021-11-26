Narayana Rane launches anti-bacterial fabric developed by Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute

Union Minister for MSME Shri Narayana Rane today launched the unique anti-bacterial fabric developed by Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute, Jaipur, under KVIC.

The fabric is treated with anti-bacterial agent extracted from cow dung which prevents bacterial growth in the fabric. Shri Rane said this innovative fabric could be great use in hospitals and other medical facilities.

The Minister also lauded the innovative Khadi Prakritik Paint made from cow dung and the unique plastic-mixed handmade paper developed by the Institute. He said the two products had great potential of creating rural employment while also contributing to environment protection. He said all efforts would be made to take KhadiPrakritik Paint to every village of the country and project it as a model of sustainable employment.

Shri Rane said KhadiPrakritik Paint is a unique product which can serve the twin objectives of employment generation as well as environment protection. It is eco-friendly and cost-effective. He added that his Ministry aims at setting up KhadiPrakritik Paint units in every part of the country that will give a big boost to government's rural employment initiatives.

The Minister directed the officials to explore feasibility of setting up plastic-mixed handmade paper units in rural areas for creating local employment. He said this handmade paper unit developed by KVIC will go a long way in fighting the menace of single-use plastic. On the one hand, this will clear the plastic waste from nature and on the other hand, it will create thousands of new employment in the handmade paper industry and strengthen the rural economy.

