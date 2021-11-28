Left Menu

222 days, over 6,500 km: Retired colonel, farmer complete Ganga ‘parikarma’

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 28-11-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 17:37 IST
222 days, over 6,500 km: Retired colonel, farmer complete Ganga ‘parikarma’
A retired Army colonel and a Gujarat farmer have completed the circumambulation of the Ganga, covering more than 6,500 km on foot in 222 days with an aim to make people aware the need to keep the river clean.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony at Qila Ghat on the banks of the river here, RP Pandey, a retired Army colonel, said they did not cross the river even once during their journey.

He said the purpose of their “yatra” was to make villagers aware of the need to keep the river clean.

His companion Hiren Patel said they started their journey from Prayagraj on December 16 last year. Their ''padyatra'' was flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, he said.

''When we reached Gangotri on May 16 this year, we had to face the COVID-19 lockdown due to which we stopped the ‘parikrama’ midway and then resumed it from Gangotri on September 22,'' he said.

He said the most difficult route for them was Gaumukh to Rishikesh.

Pandey said they were helped by religious bodies, soldiers and officers of the Army during the journey.

