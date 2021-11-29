Left Menu

Amazon infuses Rs 650 cr in Amazon Wholesale (India)

US-based ecommerce giant Amazon has infused fresh capital to the tune of Rs 650 crore into one of its India units, Amazon Wholesale India, according to regulatory documents.Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited and Amazon.com.incs Limited have made the Rs 650 crore investment in the wholesale B2B arm of Amazon India, documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry and shared by market intelligence firm Tofler showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 15:37 IST
Amazon infuses Rs 650 cr in Amazon Wholesale (India)
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

US-based e-commerce giant Amazon has infused fresh capital to the tune of Rs 650 crore into one of its India units, Amazon Wholesale (India), according to regulatory documents.

Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited and Amazon.com.incs Limited have made the Rs 650 crore investment in the wholesale B2B arm of Amazon India, documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry and shared by market intelligence firm Tofler showed. The date of allotment was October 26, 2021, it added.

Amazon India did not respond to emailed queries.

According to the documents, a significant share of the funds (over Rs 649.94 crore) came from Amazon Corporate Holdings Pvt Ltd. The fresh funds will provide more arsenal to Amazon in India to bolster its wholesale B2B business in India. Amazon has been aggressively investing across various business units in India. These investments have been deployed towards expanding infrastructure and adding solutions to enhance consumer and seller experience.

In October, Amazon had also infused fresh capital to the tune of Rs 1,460 crore into Amazon Seller Services - its marketplace that helps sellers to sell their products online in India and internationally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021