Political Protests at AI Summit Spark Controversy

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched a scathing critique of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi following a dramatic protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Indian Youth Congress members demonstrated against the India-US trade deal, staging a shirtless protest that was quickly dispersed by security.

Sawant condemned the action as 'political recklessness' and accused the Opposition of tarnishing India's international image. He noted that turning a global summit into a stage for disruption undermines the country's technological showcase.

The Chief Minister stressed that while the Opposition should raise issues, it must not come at the expense of national dignity, urging for mature politics and responsible leadership that respects national forums.