Political Protests at AI Summit Spark Controversy
Goa CM Pramod Sawant criticized the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for a protest by the Youth Congress at the AI Summit in Delhi, calling it political recklessness. The shirtless protest aimed to oppose the India-US trade deal and was seen as damaging to India's global image.
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched a scathing critique of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi following a dramatic protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Indian Youth Congress members demonstrated against the India-US trade deal, staging a shirtless protest that was quickly dispersed by security.
Sawant condemned the action as 'political recklessness' and accused the Opposition of tarnishing India's international image. He noted that turning a global summit into a stage for disruption undermines the country's technological showcase.
The Chief Minister stressed that while the Opposition should raise issues, it must not come at the expense of national dignity, urging for mature politics and responsible leadership that respects national forums.
