Left Menu

Agriwise ties up with Central Bank of India for co-lending to agri borrowers

Our strong technology backbone is helping us capture unique customer insights to deliver our product and solutions, Ojha said.Central Bank of India Executive Director Rajeev Puri said, We are focussed on lending to the agriculture sector as priority sector lending is a key goal to empower our farmer community. He added that with this tie-up, the bank wishes to reach a larger and deeper set of customers in the rural and agri-sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:44 IST
Agriwise ties up with Central Bank of India for co-lending to agri borrowers
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture-focussed NBFC Agriwise on Tuesday said it will disburse loans to the farming sector in a co-lending arrangement with state-owned Central Bank of India.

The company, with a customer base of over 3,000 in the agriculture and allied sector, disbursed loans worth over Rs 1,250 crore in 2020-21.

Agriwise has set up a dedicated department for the co-lending business to provide affordable loans to the borrowers.

Agriwise Finserv has entered into a co-lending agreement with Central Bank of India, with agriculture being one of the key thrust areas for agri-loan disbursal, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The co-lending agreement will ensure that the farmer, agri and allied community get finance at affordable rates in a simple, transparent and speedy manner, it said.

The loan will be disbursed at a blended interest rate, according to the RBI directive on co-lending of loans.

Agriwise Chief Financial Officer Kalpesh Ojha said the company will enlarge its portfolio to underserved and unserved rural borrowers.

''We wish to leverage partnerships that bring together our strength of reach and customer insights with the banks' lower cost of funds. Our strong technology backbone is helping us capture unique customer insights to deliver our product and solutions,'' Ojha said.

Central Bank of India Executive Director Rajeev Puri said, ''We are focussed on lending to the agriculture sector as priority sector lending is a key goal to empower our farmer community.'' He added that with this tie-up, the bank wishes to reach a larger and deeper set of customers in the rural and agri-sector. ''Agriwise with its specialised knowledge and experience in dealing with agri and allied sectors will enable us to serve a broader set of customers.'' PTI KPM HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021