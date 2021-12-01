Left Menu

Malaysia to charge Dyson supplier ATA over labour complaints -minister

Malaysia will charge Dyson supplier ATA IMS Bhd following complaints received by the labour department, a minister said, after forced labour allegations emerged against the manufacturer. Saravanan told parliament the ministry, through the labour department, had taken action and opened investigation papers into ATA previously after receiving complaints. "We had given them a compound notice but it has yet to be paid, therefore we will charge them in court," Saravanan said in parliament on Tuesday.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 01-12-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 13:54 IST
Malaysia to charge Dyson supplier ATA over labour complaints -minister
Representative Image Image Credit: PR Newswire
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia will charge Dyson supplier ATA IMS Bhd following complaints received by the labor department, a minister said, after forced labor allegations emerged against the manufacturer. Dyson told Reuters last week it was cutting ties with ATA in six months following an audit of the Malaysian company's labor practices and allegations by a whistleblower.

ATA, which gets 80% of its revenue from the home appliance maker, reiterated this week it took the accusations seriously and those findings from a labor audit were inconclusive. It has previously denied the forced labor allegations. Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan told parliament the ministry, through the labor department, had taken action and opened investigation papers into ATA previously after receiving complaints.

"We had given them a compound notice but it has yet to be paid, therefore we will charge them in court," Saravanan said in parliament on Tuesday. Saravanan did not say what complaints the labor department had received or specify the charges.

The ministry did not immediately reply to follow-up questions from Reuters on what the charges and complaints were about. ATA, which makes parts for Dyson's vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, did not have an immediate comment.

Saravanan said last week Malaysia was investigating Dyson's decision to terminate the ATA contract. ATA's shares have dropped nearly two-thirds since the Dyson announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021