Vietnam to suspend flights to, from 7 African countries over Omicron concerns
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:18 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam will suspend flights to and from seven African countries over concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, state media reported on Wednesday.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has approved the suspension, Lao Dong Newspaper reported, without saying when the move will come into effect.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)
