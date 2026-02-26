Left Menu

Echoes of Cold War: Russia's 9M729 Missile and Eroding Nuclear Pacts

The presence of Russian 9M729 cruise missiles in Ukraine, a missile leading to the U.S. quitting the INF Treaty under Trump, indicates the collapse of Cold War nuclear arms control treaties. Recent findings and expert analyses highlight Russia's use of the missile in Ukraine, raising security concerns in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:15 IST
Images from Ukraine reveal Russian deployment of the 9M729 cruise missile, experts say, corroborating earlier reports that this weapon influenced the U.S.'s exit from the INF Treaty during Donald Trump's presidency. The missile's usage marks a significant setback in post-Cold War nuclear arms control.

Analysts and evidence suggest Russia used these nuclear-capable missiles in Ukraine multiple times, drawing attention to the deterioration of nuclear treaties. With New START's expiration, the global arms control framework faces unprecedented challenges, raising security alarms across Europe as the weapon's range endangers major capitals.

The lengthy reach of the 9M729, confirmed at over 1,200 km in Ukraine, challenges NATO's defense strategies. As European nations contemplate the development of their own deterrent capabilities, they face concerns over the U.S. commitment to their defense amidst rising regional tensions.

