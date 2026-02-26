Images from Ukraine reveal Russian deployment of the 9M729 cruise missile, experts say, corroborating earlier reports that this weapon influenced the U.S.'s exit from the INF Treaty during Donald Trump's presidency. The missile's usage marks a significant setback in post-Cold War nuclear arms control.

Analysts and evidence suggest Russia used these nuclear-capable missiles in Ukraine multiple times, drawing attention to the deterioration of nuclear treaties. With New START's expiration, the global arms control framework faces unprecedented challenges, raising security alarms across Europe as the weapon's range endangers major capitals.

The lengthy reach of the 9M729, confirmed at over 1,200 km in Ukraine, challenges NATO's defense strategies. As European nations contemplate the development of their own deterrent capabilities, they face concerns over the U.S. commitment to their defense amidst rising regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)