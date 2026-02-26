30-Day Duty Deferral for Manufacturer-Importers Set to Launch

The revenue department is poised to implement a 30-day duty deferral facility for qualifying manufacturer-importers starting next month, a senior official announced this Thursday. This new measure is aimed at enhancing the liquidity management for these importers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman initially proposed this facility in the 2026-27 Budget, aiming to extend the same advantages available to Authorised Economic Operators (AEOs) to a broader group of importers. The Budget also extended the duty deferral duration for Tier 2 and Tier 3 AEOs from 15 days to 30 days.

Speaking during the National Symposium on Customs Reforms-2026, Revenue Department Joint Secretary Anupam Prakash emphasized the objective to increase participation in the current trusted ecosystem. From next month, eligible manufacturer-importers will be able to clear goods on the import day and defer customs duty payment for up to 30 days, thereby strengthening their role in manufacturing and exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)