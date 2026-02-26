Left Menu

Goa's Political Stir: A Demand for Assembly Session over TCP Act Concerns

Opposition lawmakers in Goa have urged Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju to hold a special assembly session over alleged misuse of Section 39A of the Town and Country Planning Act. Amid protests led by Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar, legislators emphasize immediate dialogue to avert further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Goa, opposition lawmakers have intensified their push for a special assembly session, engaging Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju on the issue of Section 39A of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act. Central to this demand is Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar, who has been staging a protest at Azad Maidan against the provision.

Prominent figures, including Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and AAP MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, met the governor to stress the pressing nature of Section 39A, which they claim allows controversial conversion of land into settlement zones. They insist on urgent assembly discussions to address these conversions and prevent further turmoil.

As Borkar's health reportedly declines due to a hunger strike, legislators warn of anti-democratic threats against peaceful protestors. Echoing historical resilience against oppression, Goa's political leaders are resolute in their demand, advocating for government intervention to resolve the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

