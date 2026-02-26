High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Elections: Odisha Parties Gear Up for March Showdown
The Election Commission of India announced the Rajya Sabha election schedule for four seats in Odisha, with polling set for March 16. Key players, BJP and BJD, strategize to secure their candidate wins. Odisha parties engage in maneuvers to maximize votes and influence outcomes in the 147-member assembly.
The Election Commission of India has officially announced the election schedule for four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha. The polling is slated for March 16, beginning at 9 am and concluding at 4 pm, with the vote count happening at 5 pm the same day. The entire election process will be wrapped up by March 20.
The biennial elections have become necessary with the tenure of current Rajya Sabha members from Odisha concluding by April 2. Political parties in Odisha are in the process of determining their candidates, with BJP and BJD at the forefront of negotiations and strategic planning.
With the BJP holding a majority in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, two seats are expected to go to BJP candidates, while BJD and Congress explore options to secure the remaining seats. Notably, the Congress intends to field a candidate despite insufficient Assembly support, seeking a strategic arrangement with BJD.
