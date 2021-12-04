Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from UAE, Oman

The theme of the Indian Ocean Conference 2021 is Indian Ocean Ecology, Economy, Epidemic.Over two days, senior leaders from Indian Ocean littoral countries will cover the issues related to the region in the pre-conference workshops and plenary sessions, the India Foundation said.A pleasant moment before the start of the Indian Ocean Conference with my counterparts from UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, Jaishankar said in a tweet.A warm meeting with UAE FM AB Zayed in Abu Dhabi.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 04-12-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 21:19 IST
EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from UAE, Oman
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from the UAE and Oman and discussed bilateral cooperation with them before the start of an international conference on the Indian Ocean that began here on Saturday.

Jaishankar is here to attend the 5th Indian Ocean Conference on December 4-5. The theme of the Indian Ocean Conference 2021 is ''Indian Ocean: Ecology, Economy, Epidemic''.

Over two days, senior leaders from Indian Ocean littoral countries will cover the issues related to the region in the pre-conference workshops and plenary sessions, the India Foundation said.

''A pleasant moment before the start of the Indian Ocean Conference with my counterparts from UAE (Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed) and Oman (Sayyid Badr Albusaidi),'' Jaishankar said in a tweet.

''A warm meeting with UAE FM @ AB Zayed in Abu Dhabi. Noted the steady progress in our bilateral cooperation. As always, his insights on global and regional developments were of great value,'' he said in another tweet.

There will be around 200 delegates and over 50 speakers from 30 countries. The inaugural address will be delivered by President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the think-tank said.

The conference is being organised in collaboration with the RSIS Singapore, Institute of National Security Studies, Sri Lanka, and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, UAE, it added.

Earlier, Jaishankar had extended his warmest greetings to UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the government and the people of the UAE on their 50th National Day.

''Our recent exchanges have reinforced the strength of our extraordinary friendship. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is poised for new heights,'' he tweeted on December 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021