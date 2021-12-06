PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Lloyds to deploy 4 billion pound ($5.29 billion) war chest under new chief https://on.ft.com/3rzLQKx - Discovery in talks with BT Sport to hijack sale to DAZN https://on.ft.com/32WpOHr

- UK to trial 'smart' customs border to reduce trade frictions https://on.ft.com/3xVYvbL - Raab confident Christmas will not be cancelled by COVID-19 https://on.ft.com/3dkZgBF

Overview - The chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, Charlie Nunn, is attempting a strategy to grow the company's in property, wealth, commercial and investment banking.

- US media group Discovery in talks to partner with BT Sport, in a move to hijack the deal between British television network and sports streaming service DAZN. - The UK government is to start trials next year of a "smart" customs border which would involve cutting-edge technologies that will reduce trade frictions for British importers.

- UK's deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, has predicted Britons will enjoy "a great Christmas" amid hopes that no new COVID-19 restrictions will be needed in England before the new year. ($1 = 0.7558 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

