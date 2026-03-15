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Heartbreak at Stade de France: England's Near Win Turns Sour

England suffered a narrow 48-46 loss to France in the Six Nations, yet head coach Steve Borthwick saw a promising blueprint for future play. While disappointed by four campaign defeats, he noted the team's progress and highlighted issues with discipline and officiating decisions that affected match outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 05:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 05:25 IST
Heartbreak at Stade de France: England's Near Win Turns Sour
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England endured a narrow 48-46 loss against France in the Six Nations, leaving fans and players with a sense of disappointment as they wrapped up the tournament. Despite the defeat, head coach Steve Borthwick claimed the team had discovered a clearer blueprint for their future style of play.

Thomas Ramos's decisive penalty at the Stade de France clinched the victory for the French side, resulting in England's fourth loss of the campaign, despite their strongest attacking performance seen this championship. Borthwick praised France's win and lamented his team's inability to secure a victory after their spirited showing.

England captain Maro Itoje, despite the loss, pointed to the performance as indicative of the team's desired playing style. Borthwick stressed the importance of maintaining discipline and clarity on officiating decisions, citing lapses that cost them the match and calling for World Rugby to address such issues in the future.

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