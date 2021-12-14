Left Menu

Pakistan central bank lifts rates by 100 basis points to 9.75%

The bank revised its inflation forecasts for this fiscal year to 9-11% from 7-9% previously. The bank noted that the current account deficit had risen "sharply" due to a rise in imports, partly due to high global commodity prices.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:01 IST
Pakistan central bank lifts rates by 100 basis points to 9.75%

Pakistan's central bank on Tuesday announced its decision to lift the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 9.75% to counter rising inflation and a large current account deficit. The bank signalled that it was likely done with hiking rates in the near-term, having lifted the policy rate by 150 basis points at its last meeting in November. "Given rate increases since Sept and outlook, the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) felt that the end goal of mildly positive real interest rates on a forward-looking basis was now close to being achieved," the State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, monetary policy settings are expected to remain broadly unchanged in the near-term." The bank has been facing a falling Pakistani rupee, high inflation and a current account deficit which prompted it to begin hiking rates as the country's government also struck a deal with the International Monetary Fund to revive a stalled $6 billion funding plan.

Rising inflation is hitting the country's sizeable poor and middle classes, as prices for essentials such as food and fuel climb ahead of the cooler winter months. The bank revised its inflation forecasts for this fiscal year to 9-11% from 7-9% previously.

The bank noted that the current account deficit had risen "sharply" due to a rise in imports, partly due to high global commodity prices. The bank forecast the current account deficit would be 4% of gross domestic product this fiscal year, up from 2-3% in its previous estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021