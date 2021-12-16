Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA appoint Citi as coordinator of financing scheme

European soccer's governing body UEFA has appointed U.S bank Citi as the coordinator of a financing programme to help clubs deal with the impact on revenues of the COVID-19 pandemic. UEFA said on Thursday that the scheme seeks to use UEFA club competition revenues as security to allow European clubs access to liquidity.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:15 IST
Soccer-UEFA appoint Citi as coordinator of financing scheme

European soccer's governing body UEFA has appointed U.S bank Citi as the coordinator of a financing programme to help clubs deal with the impact on revenues of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UEFA said on Thursday that the scheme seeks to use UEFA club competition revenues as security to allow European clubs access to liquidity. "The objective of this financing programme is to structurally improve the financial stability of the European football clubs through leveraging UEFA’s club competition media rights revenues," UEFA said in a statement, adding that the scheme does not envisage any equity exchange for UEFA club competitions.

"UEFA has been exploring ways to relieve part of the clubs’ income gap from Covid-19, whilst simultaneously providing clubs with a sustainable long-term financing solution. Starting with an estimated initial amount of €2bn, the financing programme is expected to grow over time," UEFA added. Citi has been appointed as "the sole global coordinator bank to set up the programme."

If UEFA's executive committee approve the plan, it could be operational as early as Spring 2022, they said. Clubs would be offered the chance to restructure existing transfer payments over longer periods.

UEFA is also seeking to bring in stricter club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021