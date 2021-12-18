Galaxy of celebs descend on Jaipur to attend post-marriage function of Praful Patel’s son

A galaxy of celebrities from as diverse fields as politics, cricket and the film and fashion world has descended on Jaipur to attend a post-marriage ceremony of NCP leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel’s son Prajay.

Prajay Patel was married recently to Shivika Poongilia, the daughter of Mumbai-based jeweller Shirish Poongilia, who hails from Jaipur.

The post-marriage functions for December 18 and 19 have been organised at Hotel Rambagh here.

The list of guests who have reached Pink City to attend Patel’s son marriage function reads like who’s who and includes National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah, Bollywood star Salman Khan, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, cricket coach Ravi Shastri and industrialist Sunil Bharti Mittal.

Among politicians, the guests include Maharashtra Cabinet Minister for Tourism and Environment, Aditya Thackeray, the son of state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma among others.

The guests among politicians also include Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member MP Sanjay Raut, NCP MP Supriya Sule, former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudi, said a source involved in arrangement for guests at the five-star hotel here in Jaipur.

Guests from the film and fashion world also include film director Madhur Bhandarkar and fashion Designer Manish Malhotra. Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan were also seen arriving at the Jaipur airport.

The prominent guests among industrialists include Hinduja Brothers, Vedanta group chairman Anil Agarwal and telecommunication firm Airtel chief Sunil Bharti Mittal have arrived, he said, adding many more guests will come. Airport security officials said guests arrived on over 35 charted flights. This is the second high-profile marriage celebration in Jaipur within a fortnight, the first being that of film star Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal of film ‘Uri – the Surgical Strike’ fame.

